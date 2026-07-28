Marshall’s products stand out for their signature motif. With a rich heritage in the music scene, the brand represents quality and performance. Similar to other household names in the audio equipment business, its catalog now covers a wide range of products. Its latest venture takes the Action III and drapes it in a regal shade of purple/black.

We’re no strangers to compact speakers that pack a punch. Despite the diminutive footprint, these bad boys sure do get real loud. Coming in at approximately 5.91″ x 6.69″ x 10.4″ and tipping the scales at 6.28 lbs, you would think it’s a portable model. However, the spec sheet confirms no batteries, which means this needs to be plugged in.

With the exception of its power cable and AUX port, the Marshall x Hendrix 60th Anniversary Edition Action III supports Bluetooth wireless connectivity. To deliver room-filling sound, the bass-reflex cabinet likewise houses two 15W class D amplifiers for the tweeters, and a single 30W class D amplifier hooked up to the subwoofer.

The Acton III delivers solid sound that’s so wide it reaches anywhere in the room, claims the manufacturer. Placement compensation allows the system to analyze and optimize acoustics. Just like the other speakers in the company’s lineup, the controls are mounted at the top.

Meanwhile, contrasting the purple/black colorway are the silver plate and dial knobs, with purple accents to maintain the distinctive motif. The knurling on the power toggle switch is also a cool touch. The Action III is just one of several SKUS under the Marshall x Hendrix 60th Anniversary Edition. The rest include T-shirts, an amplifier head, a guitar amplifier, guitar distortion, and more.

Images courtesy of Marshall