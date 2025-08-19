Picture this! A jam-packed club, all in sync with the beat as the DJs do their thing. It may not appeal to everyone, but many consider it an experience like no other. As such, lauded players in the audio equipment space believe exclusive collaborations tend to sell remarkably well. Here are a pair of cans which AIAIAI dubs the TMA-2 DJ Wireless – VLAP Edition.

If the name doesn’t strike a bell, it means we are no longer in tune with the contemporary tastes of Generation Alpha. Manufacturers of music-related products, on the other hand, need to be on top of trends. Thus, we have this special version of the brand’s flagship headphones as a tribute to a London-based radio show and rap collective.

The TMA-2 DJ Wireless – VLAP Edition matches the specifications and form factor of the standard model. What helps it stand out are the purple accents on the headband, inner earcup fabric, and cables. Then there are the decorative roundels with stylized scripts that read “vlap” on the lateral sides of the housing.

“The TMA-2 DJ Wireless is built for DJing without limits, featuring an ultra-low latency wireless connection,” writes AIAIAI. “Supported by its robust yet lightweight design, comfortable build, and long battery life, DJs can confidently free themselves from the cable with no compromise.” Listeners can switch between Bluetooth 5.3 and W+ Link as needed.

Depending on the technology in use, battery life lasts anywhere between 20 hours to 40 hours. The TMA-2 DJ Wireless – VLAP Edition features 40 mm drivers with high-grade N45 neodymium magnets and a bio-cellulose diaphragm. As of our writing, all examples are already spoken for and there is no word of more on the way.

Images courtesy of AIAIAI