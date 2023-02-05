Marshall is a trusted brand when it comes to providing a great audio listening experience with its selection of Bluetooth speakers. But its latest release, the Middleton promises the ultimate immersive experience both indoors and outdoors.

Good music always perks you up no matter your location or where the adventure takes you. Gone are the days when you have to bring those bulky audio speakers to the beach. Marshall expanded their lineup of portable speakers with the addition of the Middleton, which produces the loudest sound whether you’re at home or on the go.

Marshall’s Middleton Bluetooth Speaker may be on the hefty side but it delivers an optimized listening experience in any setting through proprietary True Stereophonic sound. It churns out powerful audio with deep bass and bright highs. It has two 3” 15W woofers, two 3/5” 10W tweeters, and two passive radiators for multi-directional stereo sound. It even comes with analog controls for treble and bass adjustments.

This model offers hassle-free listening: just pair and play. It provides over 20 hours of playtime on a single charge and recharges to a full battery in 4.5 hours. A 20-minute charge already gives two hours of playback. Best of all, you can connect it with other Middleton speakers and stack or spread them out for a multi-speaker session.

Marshall’s Middleton Bluetooth Speaker takes on a rugged design inspired by the brand’s iconic guitar amps. It measures 4.3″ H x 9.1″ W x 3.8″ D and weighs about 1.81kg. It is on the heavy side compared to Marshall’s Willen and Emberton II. But rain or shine it can play music whenever and wherever. It is an IP67 resistant to water and dust so a little bit of rain and dirt won’t harm it.

Images courtesy of Marshall