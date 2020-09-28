Marketing for a business can be a very tricky thing. Especially if you are first starting out and trying to get yourself off the ground. While there are traditional routes to go down, such as printed and television advertisements, it’s good to step outside of the box if you want to make your brand recognizable. In this article, we are going to take a look at some unique marketing techniques that can take your business to the next level. Sound interesting? Then keep on reading!

Customizable uniforms

While you can choose to let your employees wear whatever they want, a great and effective way to advertise your brand is to get customizable uniforms. By embellishing them with your logo, customers will be able to locate them easier, and when they walk around, it’s easy free advertising! It’s generally quite cost affordable, and you can even choose from a range of different designs. You can get uniform polo shirts here by clicking the link.

Referral programs

Sometimes it can be challenging to expand your company to new clients or customers, which is why referral programs are a great choice. By rewarding your customers for signing up another member, you can grow your base while still being loyal to your original clients. It might be something like a 20% off voucher for you and a friend when you recommend them etc. Check out these super creative referral program ideas for more information!

Influencers

While you might already know about some social media marketing methods, influencers could be one thing that slipped your mind. These individuals can help promote your products to their fan base through exciting videos and posts. While the price of this marketing technique does vary, it’s extremely popular for beauty industry brands. Check out these other ways to make a killer digital marketing strategy so that you can expand your customer reach and take advantage of the many benefits of the internet.

Giveaways

Everybody likes free stuff, so one great way to market your business is to host some giveaways! You can do this either online or in-store to help grow your number of customers. It could be a product that you use or even a free service. While you obviously can’t go doing this every single week (especially if you are a small business), it’s still a great way to encourage more activity on your social media accounts.

Brand collaboration

While it is always better to be cautious when collaborating with different brands, it can be a great way to boost both of your sales. By coming up with a unique idea, you are getting the opportunity to expand to their customers, while they get the chance to expand to yours. However, you want to make sure that you are both getting a good deal; otherwise, things can get a little complicated, especially in the legal department.

Contests

Just like posting a giveaway, contests are another great way to encourage more responses to your social media account. It not only provides an exciting hype but the more people who share your posts, the more people will see it. It could be a competition for the cutest pet or even the best COVID-19 quarantine haircut. You can really get creative with the ideas here!

Loyalty programs

Holding on to existing customers is just as important as finding new ones, and loyalty programs are a great way to do both. By providing certain benefits to those that frequently use your business, they are more likely to recommend you to others. You might consider offering them exclusive discounts, or even a free gift every now and then. One of the most common loyalty program examples would be the coffee cards that offer you a freebie after a certain amount of purchases.

Statistics, charts, and infographics

Sometimes, long blog articles and pages of information aren’t the best way to inform customers about your products. In today’s world, many people are visual and prefer sweet and short descriptions. To keep things interesting, try and turn your data into infographics, charts, and statistics. This way, potential customers can learn about your company, without all the extra effort.

By using unique marketing methods as shown above, and of course, comparing them to your business goals and customers, you should hopefully be able to expand your company and move towards the next level. While it might seem challenging at first, it’s important that you keep on trying and seeing what works for you. Every business is different, and all have various marketing plans to help them grow. Good luck!