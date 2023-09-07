The new owners of the Hacienda-style home where Marilyn Monroe lived before her death have filed for the property to be demolished after purchasing it for $8.35 million from Emerald Lake hedge fund manager Dan Lukas and his wife Anne Jarmain. The couple paid $7.3 million for the estate back in 2014 and lived in it in the years since. But they sold it to a mystery buyer last month after they purchased a larger property in the same neighborhood.

Located at 12305 Fifth Helena Drive in L.A.’s upscale Brentwood neighborhood, Monroe purchased the 2,600-square-foot bungalow in February 1962 and her body was discovered six months later on August 5. She had died of a barbiturate overdose at 36 years old. It is unclear why the new owner wants it torn down. They initially filed the demolition of not just the home but the attached pool house and structures on July 31 and submitted it on August 7. It was approved for a “plan check” by an inspector on Sept. 5. But officials have yet to grant a formal permit and a petition to stop the demolition has also garnered more than 1,300 signatures.

Monroe’s Brentwood home is the only property under her name which was built in 1929, hosts four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and has “privacy, tranquility, and close proximity” to San Vicente restaurants and shops, says a Zillow listing. It is “steeped in Hollywood glamor.”

Monroe’s home also boasts beamed ceilings, casement windows, terra cotta tile floors, a large grassy yard, pool, and citrus orchard. The kitchen and bathrooms have seen major renovations since Monroe’s death after the property passed through several owners’ hands. An oddly fitting inscription on the home’s front door reads “Cursum Perficio,” a Latin inscription which in English means “My Journey Ends Here.”

