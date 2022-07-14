Since 1989, MANSORY has been customizing and tuning luxury cars for its discerning clientele. Over the years, they’ve extended their services to include armoring and lifestyle products. However, the elite still wants more. As such, the company gladly obliges and introduces MANSORY Bespoke. This is an even higher tier of modification which includes vehicles like the Ferrari Monza SP1 and SP2.

Normally, the German outfit only caters to a specific selection of models from the Prancing Horse. This means the elite few who count themselves as one of 500 owners of the Monza SP1 and SP2, were left out. Now that we have the MANSORY Bespoke, the shop will cater to any high-end vehicle.

This means even one-offs are eligible to receive a collection of tweaks to make them even more special. The aftermarket customization specialist explains that customers can choose between specific focal points for their ride’s individuality. There’s the design, wheels, performance, and interior.

MANSORY also confirms there are no rules for which of the four the vehicle’s owners opt for. Therefore, it can be any combination or even just one, which lives up to the MANSORY Bespoke name. The two-seater’s standard 6.5-liter V12 receives a series of tweaks.

These include the exhaust system, air intake, and electronics. We are now looking at an output of 830 horsepower and 545 lb-ft of torque. Aside from performance, the MANSORY Bespoke Ferrari Monza SP2 flaunts visual changes.

Other changes include carbon fiber components, a more aggressive aero kit, and black double stripe graphics across the hood. This MANSORY Bespoke supercar sports a glossy coat of Rosso Corsa with splashes of contrast from the carbon parts. It then rides on a set of ultra-light forged YT.5 Air rims.

Images courtesy of MANSORY