Although behavioral and scientific studies claim that women have stronger intuition, it doesn’t mean guys don’t. Perhaps we tend to approach things in a more pragmatic way. For instance, we were just talking about some of the coolest aftermarket motorcycle customizations, and Bandit9 comes to mind. Our quick check unveils an awesome surprise courtesy of the 2026 Ducati 821.

If this bike seems familiar, it’s because we covered the inaugural production run of only nine examples. Given the sleek design and impressive spec sheet, it was bound to sell out quickly. For the moto enthusiasts who still want one, the shop is apparently building another nine, available globally. Even if you already own the first version, the upgrades make it a tempting offer.

This year’s iteration boasts a similar two-tone aesthetic, but with less noticeable transitions. The smooth silhouette resembles a bullet, one crafted out of aluminum and MotoGP-grade carbon fiber. Its metal bodywork flaunts both hand-brushed and hand-polished finishes. We also like how its outer shell wraps around the cast aluminum and tubular steel frame.

However, a few components remain in full view, such as the single-sided swingarm and adjustable Sachs monoshock. Among the other bespoke elements that Bandit9 kits the two-wheeler with are a high-density polyurethane foam saddle, foot pegs, gas cap, fork covers, fenders, LED lighting, mirrors, and exhaust system.

For performance, the 2026 Ducati 821 calls on a stock 821 cc, L-twin Testastretta engine. Output is approximately 110 horsepower and 65.8 lb-ft of torque — enough to zip from zero to 60 mph in 3.3 seconds and hit a top speed of 125 mph. Don’t wait until it’s too late. Head on over to Bandit9’s website and reserve your new ride now!

Images courtesy of Bandit9