Somewhere in the town of Valle de Bravo, Mexico, stands a distinct dwelling. The house does not try to blend with its background. Instead, the Casa Mavra defies what most homes in areas populated by trees and other natural features do. There is obviously no attempt to blend with the surroundings. Instead, it embraces a brutalist motif that stays close to ground level.

The aforementioned adjective usually evokes images of towering concrete buildings in urban locations. In the case of this blueprint by Taller Alberto Calleja (TAC), its X-shaped form stretches in each respective direction. Although it visually contrasts with the views all around, the structure flows with the landscape it stands on.

Although there are sections using timber, the construction is still mostly in black concrete. With virtually no decorative flair cladding the exterior, Casa Mavra is one imposing abode. Nevertheless, the volumes within welcome sunlight via full-height windows. There are also the strategic cutouts to accommodate the towering trees.

“We establish connections with the context we inhabit, we take a stance through understanding cultural needs, demonstrating our concern for the everyday and the immediate. We are excited by the result and the impact it creates in the community, in the city, in the landscape.” reads the studio’s mission.

The entrance leads to a patio with a water feature that connects to the pool. From here, guests can access the bedroom wing to their right, while the kitchen, dining room, and living room are to the right half of Casa Mavra. Overall, the interior is the complete opposite, with a warm and welcoming atmosphere the moment people step inside.

Images courtesy of Taller Alberto Calleja