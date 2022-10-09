This Maui manse makes you feel like you’re always on vacation. It has a private beach, magnificent ocean views, and amazing modern amenities. Located at 4572 Makena Road in Kihei, Hawaii, the Makena Modern has a hefty price of $35 million. This makes it the most expensive home on the Maui market, but for a very good reason.

Inspired by villas of Tel Aviv, the property sits on a half-acre parcel and boasts 7,400-square-foot of interior space. This home has five en suite bedrooms and each comes with its own lanai. It has a 1,500 sq. ft. rooftop terrace that offers panoramic views of the oceanfront and a jacuzzi.

The Makena Modern even comes with its own concrete observation deck, about 15 feet above the ocean and closer to the water. Here you can spot whales between December and March. Listing agent Chelsea Dimin of Compass shared that the mansion’s strategic north/northwest positioning means it doesn’t directly face the sun and doesn’t gain heat.

Moreover, this manse boasts a decidedly modern aesthetic rarely seen in Hawaii. The interior has an open-plan layout with the living room on the first floor, indoor and outdoor dining areas, and a primary suite. Meanwhile, an elevator takes you to the second floor where the bedrooms are along with an office and a spiral staircase that leads to the rooftop terrace. It boasts two-story glass windows and soaring ceilings.

Likewise, the Makena Modern adapts a white color scheme and features curved glass walls for expansive views of the ocean. Elsewhere, it has resort-like amenities including a steam room, fitness room, dry sauna, two swimming pools, two spas, and a cold plunge pool. If you’re looking for modern island living then this gated property is for you.

Images courtesy of Compass