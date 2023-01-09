It feels like time slipped by so fast due to the pandemic in the last few years. In fact, we still can’t believe that it’s already 2023! At least things are gradually on their way back to normal, so folks can look forward to more awesome stuff soon. Perhaps something like this Maison Martell L’Or De Jean Martell 1715 – Assemblage du Lapin.

Whiskey labels are not the only ones that have a monopoly over opulent decanters. In fact, some of the most stunning releases recently were mainly from those in the brandy scene. So far, the likes of Hennessey and Rémy Martin have unveiled stunning crystal masterpieces for those with discerning tastes and deep pockets.

Meanwhile, Maison Martell’s latest launch is just in time for the upcoming Lunar New Year which is due in a couple of weeks. As for the theme of the L’Or De Jean Martell 1715 – Assemblage du Lapin, it’s a tribute to the Chinese zodiac’s animal for 2023. Those who closely follow the traditional lunisolar calendar know it will be the year of the Water Rabbit.

Hence, the striking silhouette of the bottle features stylish elements like gold paint and images of the fuzzy creature. Moreover, the stopper is in the shape of its namesake. Cognac enthusiasts recognize the distillery for its fine spirits and remarkable 300-year heritage.

As such, the contents of this magnificent vessel will surely delight those who can afford to sample it. According to those who have, you have aromas of chamomile, acacia honey, vanilla, and myrrh. A sip of the L’Or De Jean Martell 1715 – Assemblage du Lapin reveals notes of prunes, candied apricots, and candied fruits. Finally, the finish is supple, silky, and round.

Images courtesy of Maison Martell