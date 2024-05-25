Portugal’s Madeiguinco is no stranger to the tiny house movement, having built countless of mobile and tiny homes impressively with wood. It’s latest offering, the Pego, is similar to the Vigia T.O.W., which stands out with its impressive functionality despite its compact size.

This home has a length of just 16 feet (5 meters), which is on the small side even for a European tiny house. It’s built on a double-axle trailer and represents the company’s amazing craftsmanship with its wood construction inside and out. It has wood shutters on the doors that close up the home when not in use and also on the wide glass windows.

The Pego tiny home opens to an open plan layout via double glass doors. Inside is a combined living/kitchen area which has a large L-shaped sofa integrated with storage. This area also has built-in cabinetry, additional storage spaces spread out, an electric cooktop, and a mini wood-burning stove.

The glass windows bring in natural lighting and can be fully opened to allow ventilation. Typical with tiny homes, this one also has a loft-type bedroom that can occupy a double bed and has a low ceiling that provides enough crawling space. A wooden ladder fixed to the wall leads to the bedroom.

Madeiguinco also made sure to equip the Pego with a bathroom equipped with a shower, sink, and toilet. The bathroom also has a secondary door that leads out to the outdoors. Despite its tiny frame, this home was designed for off-grid living. Its roof has solar panels that power the electricity in the home.

Images courtesy of João Carranca/Madeiguinco