If you’re a chef in the making or simply have a passion for cooking and want to venture into the delicate skill of deboning, then you need a good quality knife for this job. Not just any knife will do as this skill requires a specific blade just like the Made In Boning Knife.

You never know when you might get the sudden urge to fillet meat so it’s best to have this knife ready for when the inspiration strikes. This indispensable kitchen tool guarantees precise cuts with its flexible blade that lets you work around joints and bones. It uses X50CrMoV15 stainless steel blade with a Rockwell hardness scale of 58+, which is soft enough to flex sideways with pressure. This steel is also durable and is reasonably easy to run under a knife sharpener.

Moreover, the Made In Boning Knife has a blade with a tapered tip that’s sharp enough to provide precision where needed. It comes in a short and slender shape which makes it comfortable in the hands and makes deboning a breeze. Best of all, its size is just ideal at 6.5 inches with an overall knife length of 11.5 inches. This kitchen tool is even lightweight, which is a prerequisite, at 6 ounces, and its shape great for trimming the fat from big cuts.

For added ease in cuts, the Made In Boning Knife comes with a Forest Green micarta handle which is an incredibly strong resin and fabric composite. The material’s innate strength can handle all the pressure from your hands so you don’t have to worry about it breaking. Overall, this limited-edition knife is great for trimming fats from steaks or from big cuts.

