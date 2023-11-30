How often do you replace your toothbrush? Dental experts recommend that we do so at least every three months. In fact, some bristles have a color indicator to remind us that it’s time for a new one. Sadly, the plastic just ends up in landfills, which is not good for the environment. To curb this wasteful process, Lumineux features replaceable brush heads crafted out of bamboo.

A lot of people do not know that bamboo is actually a type of grass. However, there are species that exhibit tree-like properties which become an ideal sustainable replacement for regular hardwood. As such, Lumineux incorporates the material into its sonic electric toothbrush as an eco-friendly alternative to synthetics.

We’ve seen bamboo toothbrushes sold by various retail establishments, but these are the traditional type. Meanwhile, it’s a clever approach to minimize unnecessary plastic waste as the replaceable bamboo heads are biodegradable. Furthermore, even the bristles are made out of bio-based plastic, namely castor oil.

The Lumineux is available in three colors: Crystalline (light blue), In Bloom (pink), and Deep Ocean (blue). The standard package includes the sonic electric toothbrush, two bamboo brush heads with soft bristles, an induction charging station, and a charging cable. Choose from five operating modes to get your ideal results.

A power button is positioned within reach of your thumb, followed by indicators for the mode and battery life. According to Lumineux , there’s no need to perform the typical scrubbing motion as the gentle vibrations do it for you. Upgrade your oral health tools at home with this sonic electric toothbrush and also add a water flosser while you’re at it.

Images courtesy of Lumineux