For those who regularly venture beneath the waves for fun or for work, a reliable dive watch is a must-have accessory. It’s crucial to keep track of how long one stays underwater to avoid the bends. Hence, low-light visibility and robust ingress protection are hallmarks of reliability. LÜM-TEC’s Solar Marine collection are some of the best ones out there.

There are three variants already on preorder, but all share the same technical specifications. The trio ships with a 39-mm 316L stainless-steel case, but two of these feature military-grade titanium carbide PVD coating. This makes the surfaces more corrosion-resistant and keeps minor scuffs at bay.

True to the brand’s name, the LÜM-TEC Solar Marine series boasts a two-tone Grade X1 Swiss Super-LumiNova lume. You’ll find it on the rotating bezel’s PIP, hands, and hour markers on the black semi-transparent dial. Exposure to sunlight not only charges the photoluminescent elements but also the battery.

A minute under the rays should generate enough power to last a day, while 5 hours grants it a 6-month power reserve. The anti-shock mounting system of its Seiko VS42A solar-powered quartz movement keeps everything running smoothly. Protecting the photosensitive dial is a 2-mm sapphire crystal with an AR coating.

With the help of high-tech Viton gaskets and seals, users can take it down to depths of 984 feet. LÜM-TEC pairs the watches with Nylon NATO straps with bead-blasted stainless-steel hardware. Our favorite among the bunch is the almost blackout color scheme. The Solar Marine collection will ship out approximately around June or July of 2022.

