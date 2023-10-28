Suddenly, your stomach drops like you’ve just swallowed a small but very heavy boulder. Your heart pounds, your palms break out in sweat and your brain goes into some kind of melt down that makes your eyes spin. We all know the feeling. Panic! It lasts only an instant but, why? Well it’s not because you’ve got your car stolen, lost your credit cards or forgotten where you left the baby. Although that would do it. No, its because your Smartphone has just died, and you have absolutely no way of charging it.

Relax. Like a good boy scout you can be prepared by carrying a power bank. This portable power station lets you charge any USB device from cameras to GPS and yes, your smartphone, without going anywhere near a conventional fixed power outlet. Interestingly, you can now charge your devices on the go without having to untangle those cables, all thanks to Qi wireless charging power banks.

First released in 2008, Qi did not grabbed people’s attention immediately after its inception, which was mainly because device makers were not ready to incorporate it in their devices. Things have changed today with most devices now readily support Qi wireless charging, and it is only going to get better from here.

What is a Power Bank?

Put simply, the power bank stores electrical energy, just like a battery. The amount of power it holds is measured in milliamperes-hours (mAh). How many mHh it can store is called the real capacity or the power rating, which ranges from useful 2000mAh to a huge 10,000 mHh.

Usually, a mobile phone can get fully charged with a power bank of 2,200-2,600 mAh. For charging 2 phones 5,200 mAh and for 4 mobile phones, 10,000 mAh charging capacity will be required, but it is very useful if you are out in the wilds somewhere for any length of time.

How does Qi Wireless Charging Work?

It is a global standard now, which means that manufacturers are free to include it in their devices. The technology allows phones and other devices to be charged through inductive coupling. There will be a base station that transmits power in the form of electromagnetic waves – it is worth mentioning that these are non-radiative waves. The receiver coil, usually located at the back of your mobile, pick these waves and turn them into electricity.

What are the main types of Qi power banks?

When it comes to portable power banks, you can find three main types. For instance:

Universal Power Banks : Can be customized according to the requirement of different gadgets and are available in assorted sizes and real capacities.

: Can be customized according to the requirement of different gadgets and are available in assorted sizes and real capacities. Battery Phone Case Power Bank: Handy and portable but they lack flexibility. Typical of certain phone accessories (naming no names) it is designed for one type of smartphone and usually won’t work with any other.

Handy and portable but they lack flexibility. Typical of certain phone accessories (naming no names) it is designed for one type of smartphone and usually won’t work with any other. Solar Power Bank: A Solar Power Bank does what it says on the tin and uses sunlight for charging. It won’t charge in the dark or poor light (so don’t bother trying) and takes time to charge anyway.

There are two kinds of power bank batteries, the LI-Ion (18650) and the LI-Polymer and since it is innovative technology and still developing it’s worthwhile comparing the two.

In the Li-Ion batteries, the size and dimension of the batteries isfixed while the Li-Polymer batteries are flexible, (yes, you read it right, a flexible battery) and can be customized for how you need to use it.

Li-Ion batteries produce a lot of heat(Danger, Will Robinson!). The Li-Polymer batteries produce significantly less and so are much safer.

Li-Ion batteries are pocket-friendly. The Li-Polymer batteries are quite expensive, apparently you pay extra for the additional safety.

Li-Ion batteries have a shorterlife span and are the less durable, on the other hand, Li-Polymer batteries are heavy-duty,long lastingand have more charging capacity.

Benefits of Buying a Qi Wireless Charging Power Bank

Power banks have their benefits, but when you talk about Qi wireless charging power bank, you actually know you’ve bought something special the moment you start using it. It would not be wrong to suggest that wireless charging is the future, and that is for many good reasons. Here are some main benefits of Qi wireless power banks:

There is no need to waste your time untangling those wires, as the wireless charging power banks work as wireless pads that connect with your device with utmost ease. The interesting thing is that there are some power banks in the market that can charge multiple devices – most of these Qi power banks can charge three devices. What you should bear in mind is that for wireless charging, you can connect only one device. You may get two or more wired charging ports with these gadgets.

These wireless chargers have less wear on lightening cables. You are less likely to look for a replacement cable because your iPhone can now easily be charged wirelessly. You will be able to eliminate the need to plug and unplug the charger.

Most of the Qi wireless charging pads allow for safe charging. It means that they support over-voltage, over-discharged, over-charged, and over-current. They also come with short circuit protection, which in turn help extend the life of your phone.

What are the main Qi Wireless Charging Power Bank Buying Tips?

When you understand the benefits of using Qi wireless technology, you’d really want to buy one and that is when you will be baffled by the pool of options available at your disposal. To help you out with some smooth and effective decision making when it comes to buying your Qi power bank, we have compiled the key features and characteristicsfor you to keep in mind.

Capacity

The capacity of a power bank is an indication ofthe number of devices that can be charged in a single go. The charging capacity of the power bank and the capacity of the battery of the gadgets are both measured in mAh, so it is easy to calculate the number of devices that can be charged by a fully charged power bank.

Be mindful of your requirements while evaluating this feature as power banks with larger capacity are heavier and not so transportable which would defeat the object of having one.

The speed of the charge

All power banks work on 5V of input voltage while charging but their outcomes vary from one power bank to the other, so some take longer than others to reach fully charged. Usually, power banks produce an output of 0.9 amperes, but some power banks are swifter and yield an outcome of more than 2 amperes which means they get charged faster than others and consume less time and energy.

A standard power bank of 3,000 mAh gets fully charged in just 90 minutes. You may ignore the speed of charging and leave your power bank on charge overnight but that is never a good idea. Here, you need to bear in mind that some Qi wireless charging stations can charge multiple devices at a time. Now, it is a good thing, but it can directly affect the speed of charging. For instance, a charging pad with 12 watts of output may take long to charge your devices. If you’d be charging a phone along with a tablet, you will be better off putting your money on a charging station/power bank with a power output of at least 3.4 amp or 17 watt.

Portability

Power banks must be portable, else what is the point of them, but weight is directly related to capacity.The larger the capacity, the heavier and less transportable it becomes. An ideal power bank is one with larger capacity and lighter weight.Take into account your requirements.You will need a power bank with larger capacity if you want power back up for several days of safari instead of a few hours fishing.

Design

Looks matter too. The design needs to fits easily in your pocket or backpack and have sufficient charging poles. Some have readable led display while others use symbols. Choose the one that is more appealing to you, it’s just aesthetics.

Price Vs Quality

Power banks range from $25 to $200. Usually, prices increase with the increase in capacity.You can opt for a cheaper version or go for the high-end one, it all depends upon your frequency of use and required outcome. You can opt for a charging device as cheap as $30, but do not expect anything more than 3000mAh from it. The other factors that influence prices are portability, design, types of batteries used, and of course the charging speed and power consumption.

Warranty

Always check the warranty of your power bank and go for trustworthy dealers. As normal for any purchase try and buy reliable brands and with the longer warranty period. Make the effort to check out the specifications and terms and conditions for availing the warranty.

1) TOVAOON Wireless Charging Power Bank

Brand Name TOVAOON Charger Capacity 10000 mAh

Capable of supporting most of the latest smartphone models, the portable charger from OVAOON is nothing less than a beast, all thanks to its ability to store up to 10,000 mAh of energy. The design of the charger is quite futuristic and the feel in your hand is good and not slipper at all. You can take it with you while traveling, camping or engaging in other outdoor activities.

You will like the fact that you can charge three devices simultaneously, as it comes with 2A USB ports along with a wireless charging port. Because of its built-in Qi wireless charging transmitter, it keeps your device well protected from over-voltage, over-current, or overheating. With four lights for different charge levels, you can find out how long you have to wait for the phone to be charged completely. While the charging pad is quite powerful, it may take a couple of hours to fully charge your mobile from empty.

Pros

Cons Lightweight.

Multiple charging ports.

Quite powerful. Wireless charging may take longer.

2) MIPOW Portable Wireless Charger Power Bank

Brand Name MIPOW Charger Capacity 5000 mAh

The MIPOW 2-in-1 power bank that acts as a wireless charger too is quite powerful with a capacity of 10000mAh. This Qi enabled charging pad comes equipped with dual USB ports, so you can charge three devices simultaneously. Wireless charging produces a current equivalent of 2A, but the capacity of the power bank allows it to charge your iPhone X 3.5 times, which is more than enough for most people.

It also supports over-heating, over-discharged, and over charged, which is quite standard today for all Qi-enabled power banks. You will like the leather pouch found in the package. The only issue some people may have is that it does not have any type of quick charge feature, which is usually available in power banks in this price range.

Pros

Cons Amazing capacity.

Lightweight.

Quite portable. Takes slightly longer to charge devices.

3) DoSHIn Wireless Power Bank

Brand Name DoSHIn Charger Capacity 10000 mAh

This Qi wireless charger plus power bank is one of the best offerings from DoShin, mainly because of its amazing capacity and reasonably good portability. It comes equipped with a Li-Polymer battery that is capable of holding up to 10000mAh, which is enough to charge two devices simultaneously.

The good thing is that unlike many other power banks in the category, it does not become hot while charging. The USB ports support 2A charge, whereas wireless charging supports up to 1A for Qi-enabled devices, which means the speed of wireless charging may be a bit slow as compared to wired charging. You will find a USB port in the package, so wired charging is easy too.

Overall, it is a good choice, but some people have complained that it takes time to register for fast charging. Others did not notice a difference when compared to another fast charge battery pack. We did not see it as a deal-breaker, but we really did not like its case that is made of cheap plastic. The rest is all good!

Pros

Cons Quality exterior with shockproof durability.

Waterproof.

Wireless speakers. Not as slim as other power banks.

Quite expensive.

4) BRAVEN BRV-X Speaker and Charger

Brand Name BRAVEN Charger Capacity 5200 mAh

A perfectly designed device for outdoor enthusiasts, the BRV-X works extremely well to keep your phones charged with its 5200mAh capacity. While it cannot compete with giants that come with 10000mAh of stable power, it outsmarts others with the incredible IPX7 waterproof exterior.

You will also like the fact that it uses a shockproof rubber exterior, which really enhances its overall durability. The BRV-X is essentially a portable wireless speaker that also supports wireless charging. The addition of a noise-canceling microphone means that you can make phone calls while it charges your devices. It is certainly a thoughtful device, but it is not as thin as some dedicated power banks, like wireless charging pad from Tovaoon.

Pros

Cons Quality exterior with shockproof durability.

Waterproof.

Wireless speakers. Not as slim as other power banks.

Quite expensive.

5) JWE Qi Wireless Portable Charger

Brand Name JWE Charger Capacity 10000 mAh

Thanks to its built-in 10000mAh battery, you no longer have to worry about charging your devices on the go. It is an extremely useful gadget because it can charge three of your devices simultaneously even when they are of different brands – it has 2 micro USB ports and Qi wireless charging pad. One impressive thing is that it works quite efficiently with most phone cases with a 6mm sensing difference.

Functionality aside, it looks amazing with its glass finish in black and LED indicator in white. No need to worry about over-charging because it is smart enough to stop when the device is fully charged. This ultra-modern power bank also comes with a phone holder that you can use while charging. Some people have complained about the time it takes to register when charging, but that is a minor glitch only.

Pros

Cons Charge 3 devices simultaneously.

Modern design.

Phone holder included. May take some time to register.

6) TOZO Wireless Power Bank

Brand Name TOZO Charger Capacity 12000 mAh

Tozo Quick Charge power bank is a real beast with its 12000mAh of storage capacity. Thanks to its large capacity, it will be the only gadget you will need to charge three of your devices at the same time, and that too without slowing down the speed. Even though it uses a large lithium-polymer battery, it is still not as heavy as some other power banks are.

This compact power bank is quite suitable for everyday use and is quite safe, as it prevents overcharge and comes with automatic stop charging feature. While the Qi pad is not wireless quick charge capable, it comes with a USB port that supports 3.0 quick charge and is quite efficient too. The only issue some people have is regarding its price, but considering its feature set, it is well worth the money.

Pros

Cons Compatible with most modern phones.

Quite portable.

Charging facility for 3 devices at a time. Maybe a bit on the expensive side.

7) Nillkin [ iStar] Power Bank

Brand Name Nillkin Charger Capacity 10000 mAh

It is a 2-in-1 power bank that acts as a wireless charger to charge your phone a number of times with the help of its built-in 10000mAh battery. All you have to do is press the button to enable wireless charging. Along with a wireless charging option, it comes with two wired charging options as well. It is small and portable yet powerful enough to keep your devices running all day long.

One downside is that it does not come with a phone case, so it can be a problem for some people. To avoid issues and have a stronger connection, be sure to place your phone right in the center of the charging pad. If you can ignore this minor glitch, you will be thoroughly satisfied with how this Qi-enabled power bank works.

Pros

Cons Safe charging with built-in recognition chip.

LED indicators.

Slim and smart. No phone case available.

8) Meiyi Power Bank and Charger

Brand Name Meiyi Capacity Charger 10000 mAh

Meiyi is a reasonably good option for anyone looking for a wireless quick charge power bank. It features QC3.0 bi-direction quick charge for convenient charging.

With its 10000mAh capacity, this portable battery charger can charge three of your devices at the same time.

It features a fast self-charging technology that charges the power bank quite quickly, and its thick gauge wiring supports that too. It comes equipped with a magnetic suction function, which enables it to absorb your cell phone case with utmost ease. The presence of a high definition LCD screen is a nice addition too.

Pros

Cons Powerful and easy to use.

Fast self-charging speed.

Rugged construction. Cannot charge wirelessly while being charged.

9) iWALK Qi Wireless Power Bank

Brand Name iWALK Charger Capacity 8000 mAh

At 6.2oz, the iWalk Qi charger plus power bank is quite portable. It supports Qi wireless charging technology with 5W of maximum speed, which is enough to charge your cell in a few hours. There are two USB ports included, so you can charge up to three devices. Some people think that it is better to get a power bank with at least 10000mAh when you have to charge three devices simultaneously.

Nevertheless, iWalk will still perform reasonably well with its 8000mAh battery. The real highlight is its low weight, which is around 5.3oz, making it lighter than most power banks. You will also appreciate the fact that you can charge both the power bank as well as your mobile devices simultaneously.

Pros

Cons Lightweight.

Charge multiple devices.

Possible to charge power bank and mobiles together. Could have been more powerful for its price.

Conclusion

The fact of the matter is that you Qi wireless charging is here to stay and it is surely going to become mainstream in the coming years. If you’re using a device that supports this functionality, you may consider investing in one such charging pad. Just pay attention to how many devices you will be charging simultaneously to know how powerfully your charging pad or wireless charging power bank should be.