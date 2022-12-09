Not so long ago, LOKI Basecamp announced the Falcon 8 slide-on camper for 8-foot pickup truck beds. However, we all know this is not enough for clients who prefer something even bigger. The company is eager to please and thereby takes the cover off the new Falcon X. This new product is what it calls “bigger, bolder & strikingly capable.”

This recreational add-on is available for the Ford F550 and Ram 5500 and offers close to double the length of the Falcon 8. At 15 feet, owners can take advantage of the larger batteries, more sleeping options, bigger water tanks, and other creature comforts. Like all its campers, the Falcon X is engineered for all-season adventures.

LOKI Basecamp is partnering with ELEVATION OFF GRID to build a luxurious bespoke habitat for overlanding enthusiasts. Live out your nomadic lifestyle for longer as this bad boy packs everything to let you enjoy the great outdoors. Starting at $560,000, the package already includes the vehicle of your choice.

Outfitted with a solar power system for up to 1,420W of clean energy which it can store in a 900 Ah lithium battery bank, the Falcon X supplies its electronics via a 4,000W inverter/charger setup. The camper can comfortably sleep up to six people. The vehicle pass-through makes it easy to access its spaces for driving or leisure.

Prepare and cook your meals inside or outside with its versatile kitchen configuration. It can store up to 75 gallons of fresh water along with a 30-gallon gray water tank. The Falcon X is a highly capable expedition vehicle with its liquid spring smart suspension, LED lighting, two Warn 16.5TI-S winches, and heavy-duty construction.

