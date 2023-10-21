If you’ve been itching for a gaming accessory upgrade, Logitech’s extensive lineup of products is an awesome starting point. With so many brands old and new flooding the market with all types of peripherals, it’s always advisable to consider performance, quality, and design. Since 1981, Logitech has embodied all three. Thus, Star Wars geeks need the G502 X Plus Millenium Falcon Edition.

Sold under their famed G Series, this pointing device is engineered for precision, comfort, and style. It measures 5.17” x 1.62” x 3.12” (H x W x D) and just weighs about 3.74 ounces. Although professional gamers will prefer a wired mouse due to response times, Logitech claims its LIGHTSPEED technology provides pro-grade wireless connectivity.

This protocol allows it to function virtually latency-free so each movement and click registers instantaneously. Furthermore, the buttons are linked to LIGHTFORCE switches – a hybrid optical-mechanical system that offers accurate actuation and tactile feedback. Given the G502 X Plus Millenium Falcon Edition is a gaming mouse, it won’t be complete with LED illumination.

Logitech calls it the LIGHTSYNC RGB and its full-spectrum lighting effects enhance the Star Wars vibe courtesy of the hyperdrive thruster animations. Han and Chewie would be proud of this bad boy. It charges via USB-C and can last up to 120 hours on a full battery. The intricate illustration of the legendary light freighter is guaranteed to delight fans of the franchise.

With superior tracking and smart energy consumption, HERO 25K delivers unrivaled performance, power efficiency and precision,” wrote Logitech about the optical sensor. Meanwhile, low-friction PTFE feet allow it to glide smoothly on any surface. Other cool features include the adjustable DPI-Shift button. It is removable and reversible to adapt to the user’s preferred thumb comfort range.

A button cover is likewise included to prevent unintended presses when the player does not need this function. Logitech also allows us to toggle the scroll wheel so we can roll it smoothly or in a ratcheted mode for precision. The G502 X Plus Millenium Falcon Edition is also compatible with Logitech’s POWERPLAY wireless charging mouse mat.

