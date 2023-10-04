Are you thinking of putting your gaming skills to good use? These days, streaming is a great way for gamers, content creators, and other professionals to build a solid reputation online. Although some consider it more of a hobby, while others have turned it into a career. To get started, you’ll need gear like the Logitech G Yeti Orb.

Unfortunately, a common mistake most newbies make is to rely on the built-in microphone of your webcam. Typically, it should be serviceable enough for video calls and such, but these often fail to capture some acoustic details. Under its G series, Logitech offers a stylish condenser model that supports its LIGHTSYNC system.

No matter how we look at it, RGB illumination is now synonymous with gaming. It adds a futuristic vibe to any streaming setup and also doubles as a mood lighting of sorts. Instead of going overboard, the Yeti Orb is isolating it with the “G” emblem only. The device measures 7.72” x 4.53” x 4.53” (H x W x D) and weighs about 8.11 ounces.

Its product page describes it as “a condenser capsule optimized for game streaming, and Blue VO!CE presets that delivers best-in-class audio performance and ease of use over a simple USB connection.” The sleek form factor and dark hue make it barely noticeable to viewers who need to focus on the gameplay instead.

No need for an external power source or drivers as this is basically a plug-and-play deal. Now brush up on your abilities, hook this up to your streaming setup, and kick your opponents’ butts. Shop for other stuff from Logitech’s G catalog and match the rest of your peripherals with Yeti Orb.

Images courtesy of Logitech