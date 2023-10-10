As much as we like tonal colorways on our shoes, it takes an eye for style to create a stunning silhouette. It’s just a matter of painting everything in matching hues, but also the textures, and accents. Lean too much on an understated approach and the results can seem uninspired. As for the Cloudtilt, we have a sleek sneaker from two renowned brands.

Firstly, there’s the Spanish luxury label LOEWE guided by its creative director Jonathan Anderson and Swiss sports apparel company On. The latter is recognized the world over for its high-performance running shoes, accessories, and more. They’ve always engineered their products for people who enjoy an active lifestyle.

The collaborative project offers a total of seven tonal SKUs: Lime Green, Purple Rose, Forever Blue, All Navy, All White, Khaki, and All Black. Press materials noted that both the Purple Rose and All Navy are exclusive to the women’s variant of the LOEWE x On Cloudtilt, while the Khaki and Forever Blue are for the guys. The sneakers are reportedly part of their Fall/Winter 2023 collection.

Although you can totally slip these on for your running routine, the design is geared for casual use in urban locations. This means every step you take during a leisurely walk around the city benefits from On’s CloudTec Phase cushioning technology. Typically comfort ends up as an afterthought when designers focus too much on aesthetics only.

These kicks also boast green credentials as On uses 100% recycled polyester to craft the mesh upper. To visually designate these as tie-ins with the fashion house, LOEWE’s logo is applied to the right side of every pair, while the left is adorned with the manufacturer’s emblem. Which of the Cloudtilt’s colorways do you plan to cop when they drop later this week?

Images courtesy of LOEWE/On