While it’s common for international travelers to book high-end resorts or hotels, some have other options in mind. To truly experience the local lifestyle and culture, heritage establishments like the Locanda Cipriani make the experience even more memorable. For those heading to Italy in the near future, staying a night or two here might not be enough.

Should you consider our suggestion, the timing is perfect because of the recent renovations. Two years of extensive work on the century-old property allow the staff to cater to more guests. Originally, the inn only had five to six rooms, which is notably modest. Likely it could have been part of the appeal, but upgrades are always welcome.

In its current state, Locanda Cipriani now boasts 10. One of these is a Deluxe, while the rest are listed as the Torcello Suite, Canal Suite, and Garden Suite. If we were to guess, there are three of each available. Furthermore, the scenic views are like a trip back in time, a period where the rustic beauty of the land captivates your senses.

“Light-filled suites with exposed beams, Murano glass lamps by Venier, and select rooms with private terraces offer a unique and comfortable stay on the charming island of Torcello,” as described by the marketing materials. A trip to Italy wouldn’t be complete without sampling the country’s traditional cuisine.

Tourists can go on a culinary adventure around the island or settle for the convenience of Locanda Cipriani’s in-house dining services. Generational family recipes, seasonal catches, and locally sourced ingredients guarantee each meal delights your taste buds. Given the limited accommodations, expect difficulty when booking a room during peak seasons.

Images courtesy of Locanda Cirpriani