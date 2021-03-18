The Loaf Camper Van looks like any family vehicle on the outside. But on the inside, you get luxury living fit for the outdoors.

Measuring 24-feet from bumper to bumper and 9 feet high, this van gives you comfort and freedom to set up shelter (temporary) wherever. It has a stylish Scandinavian design interior equipped with modern and high-end amenities. This MAN TGE is good for a family of four although it can accommodate ten people thanks to its spacious and fully-functional space.

The warm interior of the Loaf Camper Van is separated into two entertaining areas. On the rear are a wrap-around sofa and an adjustable table. This space easily converts into a sleeping area with the table dropped down. A bed that spans 69x 77 inches gives sufficient space for two adults.

Meanwhile, the front hosts a five-seat dining area with an L-shaped bench and another convertible table. This space transforms into a sleeping nook for children. Then on the center is a fully-furnished kitchenette with a four-burner gas stove and oven, a refrigerator and freezer, and a matte black sink.

Not to mention the bathroom features an electric-flush cassette toilet, cabinet mirror, and a rainfall outdoor shower with a hand sprayer. To kicker, the rear doors come with a slide-out Big Green Egg Mini Max ceramic grill.

In terms of power, the Loaf Camper Van comes with a 320W solar system, a 100Ah Li-ion battery, and a 2000W inverter. It even has an LTE antenna for Internet connectivity and USB and 230V ports. It boasts a 180 hp four-wheeler that handles like an “agile big cat” so driving is a breeze even in the urban jungle.

Images courtesy of Loaf