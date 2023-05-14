Outdoor apparel brand LIVSN Designs created a synthetic-free everyday wear that’s made to last 100 years, aptly called the Century Jacket. It’s an all-natural, high-performance jacket that can withstand any adventure as it’s designed to be resistant to water, wind, abrasion, and fire.

This jacket only uses durable and high-quality materials starting with organic Ventile cotton for the outer shell. It’s known for its breathability and durability and stood its ground when used by WWII pilots. It helps keep the body cool and comfortable in warmer conditions but also warm and impenetrable in contact with water. It has medical, military, and workwear applications because of its high-outerwear performance.

Meanwhile, the insulation uses ethically-sourced HD Wool from the United Kingdom that is antibacterial as it prevents odor and wicks moisture. It is also breathable and provides great thermoregulation especially when the temperature drops. LIVSN Designs enhanced these features using 100% silk lining incorporated with a twill weave and PFC-free DWR coating for durability and longevity and YKK zippers for water resistance.

The Century Jacket can easily replace your work or daily jacket thanks to its sleek silhouette. It has a tailored fit that would look good with just about anything. It’s a versatile apparel that you can wear as a layer unzipped or wear on its own. So whether you’re dressing for an outdoor adventure like hiking or camping or going on a date, this jacket protects you from the elements while looking sharp. It also offers enough room for mobility and movement with an articulated shoulder design. LIVSN Designs backs the durability of its product with a lifetime warranty and free repairs for life.

Images courtesy of LIVSN Designs