Scottish whiskey may be what many consider the gold standard when it comes to the spirit, but there’s a whole lot more out there. The ideal approach is to sample a wide range of options from different regions and distilleries across the world. Liquor Loot simplifies this for you with packages like this Top Shelf Japanese Whisky Tasting Pack.

If you’re an avid enthusiast of the distilled alcoholic beverage made from fermented grains, it’s a no-brainer that Japanese labels have made waves over the years. Hence, bottles of the best blends out there don’t stay on shelves for long.

Some shops and dealers even talk of long waiting lists each time a batch is released. Liquor Loot allows us to experience an amazing trio from Suntory with the Top Shelf Japanese Whisky Tasting Pack. The holiday season is already over, but this bundle still makes for a wonderful gift.

Grab a few to keep at home and the rest to share. Instead of spending more for standalone bottles of each blend, this is an affordable way to discover something new. This curated collection ships in a box that holds three 60 ml bottles of the Hakushu 12-Year-Old Single Malt, Yamazaki 12-Year-Old Single Malt, and Hibiki Japanese Harmony Blended.

Individual bottles of the trio typically fly off the shelves. Moreover, it takes some luck to score some during a visit to your local supplier. “Our Top Shelf Japanese Whisky Tasting Pack is a unique and unforgettable experience that you won’t find anywhere else. Order your pack today and start experiencing the world’s finest whiskies like never before,” states Liquor Loot.

Images courtesy of Liquor Loot