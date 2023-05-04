When you are shopping for a new laptop, there are several points to consider. Depending on the tasks you plan to use it for, the market is overflowing with options. LG remains a stalwart name in consumer electronics despite its departure from smartphones. Now, the company is finally ready to unleash its latest Windows notebook – the gram SuperSlim.

The South Korean tech group made a huge splash in the portable computing scene when it debuted the gram series in 2015. A unique selling point of products under this banner is the svelte and lightweight design. When the first-generation units came out, tech pundits praised its premium construction and positioned it to compete against Apple’s MacBook Air.

Fast-forward to 2023 and the gram SuperSlim still ships with its signature characteristics intact. This standard clamshell model measures 14” x 8.95” x 0.43” to 0.49” (W x H x D) and tips the scales at only 2.18 lbs. You might think the laptop is crafted out of plastic, but LG chooses to build it out of magnesium alloy. The cool feel of the metal reminds users of its top-shelf designation.

Furthermore, it’s outfitted with a vibrant 15.6” 1920 x 1080 OLED with a 100% DCI-P3 color gamut. The range-topping configuration is packing a 13th-generation Intel Core i7-1360P processor with Intel Xe Graphics. Multi-task with no worries courtesy of its 32 GB LPDDR5 RAM and download everything you need onto its 2 TB (2x 1 TB) NVMe M.2 SSD internal storage.

Wireless connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11ax and Bluetooth. Meanwhile, the physical ports include USB-C with support for Display Port, Thunderbolt 4, and Power Delivery. As an added bonus, LG is offering gram SuperSlim buyers a free +view Portable Monitor if they purchase their units before May 14, 2023.

Images courtesy of LG