Despite being one of the top suppliers of flexible displays, LG’s untimely exit from the smartphone scene means it never had a chance to explore what was possible. Instead, with larger platforms like laptops now integrating foldable technologies, the company is releasing its own. Dubbed the LG Gram Fold, this versatile device is currently available in South Korea.

As of this writing, there is nothing out there that suggests the foldable laptop will hit international markets. However, it always boils down to consumer reception and demand. As it stands right now, some of the most reputable names in the business such as ASUS, Lenovo, and HP already have units out in the wild.

Strangely enough, Samsung teased the Galaxy Book Fold 17 in 2022, but some believe the project might have been held back for now. This means LG now has a leg up over its rival in its home country. The Gram Fold honestly does not offer anything out of the ordinary and features everything the competition also brings to the table.

Its 17” flexible OLED panel boasts a QXGA+ resolution (2560 x 1920) and can be used as a tablet or traditional clamshell laptop. It’s packing a 13th-generation Intel Core i5-1335U processor with 16 GB of LPDDR6 RAM and running Windows 11 out of the box. Given the slim and lightweight design LG could only go with integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics instead of a discrete laptop GPU.

There are no other internal storage options, so you’re stuck with a 512 GB M.2 NVMe and no microSD expansion slot. The Gram Fold’s physical ports are limited to two USB 4.0 Gen 3 Type-C – one with Thunderbolt 4 support and a single USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C. Power comes from a 72 Wh battery.

A detachable magnetic Bluetooth keyboard with trackpad, folio cover, USB-C to USB-C cable, and 65W power brick are included in the LG Gram Fold package. Sadly, the stylus is a separate purchase and seems like a dealbreaker given the competition usually throws one in for free. It remains to be seen if this niche product and the rest like it will become ubiquitous later on.

