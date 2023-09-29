To analyze something comprehensively or maybe approach a problem from various angles, we just need to look at the bigger picture. In the case of Lenovo, it intends to show us three-dimensional images all without the need for special glasses. The new ThinkVision 27 3D monitor is a display that uses cutting-edge technology to make images literally pop!

Being able to view and interact with any digital asset in three dimensions is advantageous for engineers, artists, designers, and other professionals in similar fields. Augmented reality and virtual reality platforms allow this flexibility, but some find the hardware cumbersome for smaller tasks. Thus, this segment is what the Chinese tech group intends to service.

This is a remarkable development as it positions the ThinkVision 27 3D as the first commercially available glass-free 2D/3D monitor. If you’ve ever tried Nintendo’s 3DS, the three-dimensional effect was made possible by a parallax barrier. Many found it fun and immersive, while others reported feeling nauseous in some cases.

Lenovo, on the other hand, integrates advanced real-time eye-tracking and a switchable lenticular lens to output individual images intended for each eye. This provides a more fluid and seamless experience that streamlines the creation process of 3D assets. Built-in speakers mean there’s no need for headphones.

The ThinkVision 27 3D uses a 27” IPS panel with a 4K resolution and 60 Hz refresh rate. Moreover, it boasts impressive color accuracy. The almost edgeless frame also enhances its aesthetics. Connectivity options include two HDMI 2.1, one DisplayPort 1.4, RJ45, 3.5 mm line out, and USB-C. Lenovo is yet to share the official release date and pricing.

Images courtesy of Lenovo