James Bond fans were ecstatic when the franchise celebrated its 60th anniversary in 2022. Since it was such a major milestone, partner brands were out in full force to promote their products at the time. In fact, there were even auctions for various 007 memorabilia. Leica may have missed out last year, but its D-Lux 7 007 Edition is a stellar tie-in.

In general, spies are equipped with tools and devices to aid in their missions. As such, a camera makes a lot of sense when you really think about it. Nevertheless, Leica’s fresh addition to its lineup is not exactly discreet when it comes to size. Instead, the unit flaunts an exclusive design to designate its collaborative designation.

Collectors of various memorabilia related to the James Bond series will find the co-branding tastefully executed. Instead of slapping on loud graphics denoting what it’s all about, the D-Lux 7 007 Edition is keeping things subtle and stylish. Firstly, we have the iconic 007 logo engraving on the top plate.

Leica then endows the shooter with another familiar element in James Bond films. You need to be up close to see the gun barrel rifling detail on the automatic lens cap. We’re already hearing and seeing the title sequence of every movie in our heads here.

A “high-performance material with a diamond pattern” wraps the body and handgrip. Leica includes a leather wrist strap and holster for additional protection during transport. Aside from these cool cosmetic features, this bad boy can take top-notch photos and videos. As indicated by the red roundel and white script emblem, the D-Lux 7 007 Edition is a capable camera at its core.

Images courtesy of Leica