Are you itching for a hands-on project to beat boredom? There are plenty of hobbies to choose from and it can overwhelm those who don’t know where to start. However, if you dabbled with scale models before, we have an awesome recommendation that’s about to hit store shelves. Fans of LEGO’s Technic series need to snap up this Mercedes-AMG F1 W14 E Performance kit.

The Danish toymaker has a sizeable catalog related to motoring in general but the release of the McLaren Formula 1 Race Car in 2022 surprised everyone. Its Technic range is known for some of the most highly detailed building blocks money can buy, and the set in question showcased just how far they can take it. A follow-up was long overdue and 2024 is the year it drops.

Racing enthusiasts are in for a treat as the LEGO Mercedes-AMG F1 W14 E Performance is a worthy successor. This new entry features more bricks with 1,642 pieces in the box. This replica is brimming with all the moving mechanical parts that made the first outing so beloved by hobbyists. Let’s be honest, action figures are appealing in the first place because of their articulation.

Once completed, SKU 42171 measures 5″ x 25″ x 10″ and would make an excellent showpiece. Place it in a display cabinet, on your desk, or a bookshelf and marvel at a job well done. The LEGO Mercedes-AMG F1 W14 E Performance is fun to play with as well with its working steering wheel, six-cylinder engine with moving pistons, and more. “Enjoy a rewarding build as you assemble the details of this 1:8 scale model for adults.”

Images courtesy of LEGO