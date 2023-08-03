Just like how most guys are drawn to anything automotive, we find heavy machinery equally appealing for some reason. Perhaps it’s the idea of controlling something with so much power that’s triggering a primal instinct of some kind. Anyway, LEGO is once again bleeding our wallets dry by releasing the Technic John Deere 948L-II Skidder.

If you’re one of the many who just splurged $700 on LEGO’s Technic Liebherr Crawler Crane LR 13000, then it’s probably a good idea to skip this for now. However, if you’re up for another challenge, the 1,492-piece kit seems like an ideal recreational project until the next awesome set comes along.

Furthermore, it’s somewhat budget-friendly at $199.99. No need to wait, as it’s already available to order right now. The John Deere 948L-II Skidder is a complicated build for a novice, but seasoned veterans of LEGO’s Technic know exactly what’s in store for them.

Unlike the motorized monster we hinted at above, it uses a pneumatic system to mimic the hydraulic action of the real thing. The plastic brick model replicates the mechanisms and functions in an intuitive way. Overall, the Technic series is a great way for curious minds to learn how machines like the John Deere 948L-II Skidder work.

Upon completion, it showcases a four-wheel-drive setup mated to a moving engine. Interactive elements include steering, a rotating seat, an articulating claw, and more. LEGO lists the dimensions at 8” x 21” x 7.5” (H x L x W). “Kids aged 11+ with a passion for engineering and agriculture will love exploring all the features packed into this LEGO® Technic™ John Deere 948L-II Skidder building kit,” reads the product description.

Images courtesy of LEGO