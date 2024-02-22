Star Wars Day is still a few months away but LEGO is not about to deprive fans of awesome merchandise. Ever since Disney took ownership of the franchise, the lore has been expanded with the help of new movies and TV shows. If you still crave more, preorders are now open for the Invisible Hand.

Slated to ship out on March 1, it’s one of several Star Wars kits the toymaker recently teased. Listed as part of the series’ Starship Collection, this buildable scale model of the modified Providence-class Dreadnought. In command of the craft is the fearsome General Grievous, which is sadly not included as a minifigure.

Nonetheless, LEGO enthusiasts are definitely in for a moderate challenge as the Invisible Hand set is comprised of 557 pieces. It is recommended for adults but experienced younger hobbyists should be able to handle this undertaking without problems.

“Recreate authentic details including the hangar where Anakin Skywalker and Obi-Wan Kenobi landed in their starfighters. Connector bricks and clips even allow the front half of the starship to be separated from the rear, just as it broke in half during its fiery descent into Coruscant’s atmosphere,” reads the description.

What makes this extra special is the display stand, nameplate, and “LEGO Star Wars 25th anniversary brick.” We know any memorabilia related to the popular space opera sells like hotcakes and so does the Danish company. Upon completion, the Invisible Hand measures 7″ x 11.5″ x 3.5″ (H x L x W).

In addition to the Invisible Hand, other Star Wars kits dropping early next month include the Millennium Falcon, R2-D2, Tantive IV Boarding Diorama, and Tantive IV. Which one are you excited for? As always, it’s best to grab every SKU to grow your collection.

Images courtesy of LEGO