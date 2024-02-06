Automotive aficionados might want to check out LEGO’s catalog. There are plenty of awesome kits for all skill levels which allow you to build a scale model of various cars. One of our favorites is the McLaren Formula 1 Race Car under its Technic series. Meanwhile, motorsport fans shouldn’t miss the release of the new McLaren MP4/4 & Ayrton Senna set.

While not as large and detailed as the kit they launched in 2022, this is a must-have for those who closely follow the Formula 1 racing scene. Marketed under LEGO’s ICONs lineup, it offers a good balance of complexity and fun for enthusiasts of all skill levels.

Although the box and website recommend the McLaren MP4/4 & Ayrton Senna for adults, younger but experienced brick-builders should be able to handle it. The completed replica features cool details such as a turbocharged V6 engine, gearshift, a working steering wheel, an adjustable rear wing, slick tires, and rod suspension.

There are 693 pieces in total and the fully assembled racer measures 5″ x 12.5″ x 6.5″ (H x L x W) The LEGO McLaren MP4/4 & Ayrton Senna comes with a buildable display stand which holds it at an angle. This provides an excellent view of the cockpit and other sections as well.

“Developed in collaboration with McLaren and the SENNA brand, this in-scale replica model features accurate detailing that captures the look and feel of the legendary 1988 racer – ranked as one of the most successful F1 race cars of all time,” writes LEGO. The MP4/4 & Ayrton Senna is scheduled to hit store shelved on March 1, 2024.

Images courtesy of LEGO