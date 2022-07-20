The LEGO IDEAS series is probably the best decision the Danish toy company ever came up with. Instead of relying solely on its team, they’re tapping into the awesome minds of their users. Since the plastic bricks are all about creativity, submissions that qualify can eventually become retail kits just like this. Check out The Office!

The aptly named set brings back all the fun memories fans of the sitcom will undoubtedly cherish. As with most LEGO IDEAS entries in the past, the attention to detail is amazing. Since the show focuses on the people and their day-to-day interactions with one another, it ships with a bunch of minifigures.

Everyone’s favorite should be here. The Office includes LEGO replicas of Michael, Jim, Dwight, Stanley, Kelly, Creed, Toby, Kevin, Pam, Angela, Phyllis, Darryl, Meredith, Ryan, and Oscar. Even Garbage the cat makes an appearance.

As a cool bonus, out of the 15, 12 have two facial expressions. You just need to turn the heads around to change their look. Furthermore, iconic accessories for each of the characters are likewise in the box. Mix it up for a bit of mayhem and lots of fun, or follow the instructions.

Now that we’ve squared that away, this 1,1640-piece LEGO IDEAS kit lets you build the place where all the action mostly happens for nine seasons. You have desks, cabinets, seats, and other items to form the familiar layout of the conference room, Michael Scott’s office, and more.

Once completed, The Office measures 3” x 12” x 10” (H x W x D) and would make a great display piece. You don’t have to wait long because this LEGO IDEAS set ships in October. This would make a perfect gift for fans to enjoy.

Images courtesy of LEGO