With a healthy dose of imagination, a box full of LEGO pieces, and some time to kill, you can practically make anything. Most of us probably had an original creation or two back in the day and maybe a few blueprints in mind. Still, it’s unbelievable how others can come up with builds like this Polaroid OneStep SX-70 Camera.

Sold under the IDEAS series, this started as just another submission to the website which was then voted on by the community. We checked and it was originally posted on January 6, 2022, by Minibrick Productions. By October 25 of the same year, it was approved for production as an official kit.

Chalk it up to nostalgia, but we believe this set makes a striking display piece along with other retro stuff you collect. The Polaroid OneStep SX-70 Camera is a scale replica comprised of 516 pieces and comes with cool details like the viewfinder, exposure compensation dial, the iconic color spectrum graphic, and more.

Furthermore, you can also assemble a Polaroid Time-Zero Supercolor SX-70 Land Film pack. This accessory holds three illustrated photos. One of the pictures is that of Edwin H. Land — the inventor of Polaroid. You can load this into the complete LEGO IDEAS Polaroid OneStep SX-70 Camera and manually eject it with a button.

“This LEGO set is designed for avid and casual fans of photography alike, any fan of iconic pieces of technology and memorabilia, and any LEGO collector who would love to display this beautiful model on their shelf,” reads the description on the IDEAS webpage. The Polaroid OneStep SX-70 Camera is currently on preorder and will ship out early in 2024.

Images courtesy of LEGO