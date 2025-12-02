Let’s face it. Not everyone can afford a Mercedes-Benz, let alone a customized variant from renowned shops like BRABUS. The price of ownership is usually too high for the average consumer to even consider. Since it’s the holiday season, you can at least give a loved one a cool gift with the iconic “double B” emblem. Check out the BRABUS CRAWLER 900 set.

Although it looks like one, this is not an official LEGO scale model kit. Although the Danish toy company offers official collaborations with automotive marques such as Mercedes-Benz, BRABUS taps another group. From what we can gather, the packaging shows it’s by BlueBrixx and is marketed under its Pro series.

The BRABUS CRAWLER 900 here is obviously a buildable toy version of the real-world off-road machine. The actual vehicle boasts a custom heavy-duty steel tube frame, four seats, and a carbon fiber body. For a fully immersive experience, this bad boy ditches windshields and windows.

Meanwhile, it’s also rocking a BRABUS ROCKET 900 4.5-liter twin-turbo V8. If you’re familiar with BRABUS’ exploits, the mill delivers jaw-dropping 900 horsepower and 922 lb-ft of torque. of torque. Sadly, the brick version only comes with a replica powertrain, but with plenty of articulation. Once fully assembled, it measures 588 mm x 276 mm x 290 mm (LxWxH).

This is a “brick-built model masterpiece with 4,280 individual parts, fully articulated suspension, specially developed tires on BRABUS Monoblock HD rims, precise BRABUS design details, and an opening hood. An unmistakable highlight for collectors and performance enthusiasts alike,” writes BRABUS. As of this writing, the BlueBrixx-Pro BRABUS CRAWLER 900 is available to pre-order.

Images courtesy of BRABUS/BlueBrixx-Pro