The 18 Best LEGO Car Sets You Can Buy

BEST LEGO CAR SETS

Buyer’s Guide to LEGO Car Sets

LEGOs long ago stopped being just for kids. Not only are they absolutely adult-appropriate, but now LEGO has been creating more advanced sets specifically for adults. If you’ve loved building a model airplane, boat, or train, you’re going to be over the moon when you build your first adult LEGO set.

You can find just about everything: from an epic-sized Star Wars Death Star to the Colosseum of Rome to the Statue of Liberty! For car lovers, however, nothing will ever compare to an advanced LEGO car set. You have the luxury of bringing your favorite car to life, perfect for playing with or putting it proudly on display.

Below, we’ve put together a comprehensive guide to buying LEGO car sets that will help you choose the perfect car for you!

LEGO Product Lines

LEGO has a number of product lines with varying levels of complexity. When it comes to cars, you have a number of choices:

Speed Champions – Speed Champions is a line of the best-known racecars and drag racers recreated in LEGO. They’re typically smaller (around 200-300 pieces) and easier to assemble. Consider them the “entry point” into LEGO car sets, a good way to start practicing the more complex building process for when you want to scale up.

Technic – Technic is an expert-level line of LEGO sets, typically with upward of 1,000 pieces, and with a high price tag to match. Vehicles usually feature moving-piston engines, independently moving suspensions, complex interiors, and a lot more authentic details that simpler LEGO sets with fewer pieces could never include. Many of these LEGO sets are the product of 20 years of behind-the-scenes design work, and are true works of building-block art.

Creator/Creator Expert – Think of Creator and Creator Expert as sort of the intermediate and advanced levels of LEGO building sets. They’re typically between 750 and 2000 pieces, with enough details to be enjoyably complex but not as demanding as Technic sets. Some feature moving-piston engines and detailed interiors, but their beauty lies mainly on the exterior (the vehicle body) and the interior add-ons that bring the flair of your favorite car to life.

Older Lines – LEGO has a number of older lines (including System, Racers, Hobby Set, and Ideas) that feature car building sets. They’re simpler and with fewer moving parts, but tend to be more affordable than the higher-end Creator/Creator Expert and top-of-line Technic sets.

Factors to Consider Before Buying a LEGO Car Set:

Let’s be honest, it’s hard NOT to fall instantly in love with a truly complex set (I’ve been dying to get my hands on a Millennial Falcon for years now!) the moment you see it. These more advanced, complicated sets fill your head with grand ideas of toiling away building something that you will be proud to display.

But before you dive into the deep end, there are a few factors you should consider first:

Difficulty Level – The more advanced sets can be surprisingly difficult to build! LEGO is known for providing easily legible colored instructions intended to make the building process clear, but those manuals can end up looking like a phone book with literally hundreds of steps to put all the pieces together. And let’s be honest, not everyone has what it takes to build the most complex LEGO sets. Some people will run out of patience, while others will lose interest.

It’s highly recommended (by both LEGO and LEGO-building experts) that you start out with smaller sets (fewer than 1,000 pieces) to get a taste for the slow, often painstaking process of sorting, organizing, and assembling all the pieces. Once you know you enjoy building a LEGO car, then you can graduate to larger and more complicated sets.

Piece Count – Have you ever seen just how many 3,000 LEGO pieces really is? Marvel Comics’ Daily Bugle (3,772 pieces) ends up standing 32 inches tall and 11 inches wide and deep. That takes a lot of pieces to put together!

Think about how much time it’s going to take to sort through all the pieces. You’re talking dozens of individually-bagged pieces, many of which are tiny and easy to lose. It’s not just standard bricks, but a lot of custom pieces that have to be assembled in a very specific step-by-step process.

This isn’t intended to discourage you, just prepare you for the true complexity of putting together a LEGO set with an extra-high piece count. Again, consider starting off with a smaller LEGO car set (fewer than 1,000 pieces) and get a feel for it. You may find you love the painstaking process, or it’s all just a bit too much for you to spend hours organizing and sorting before you can ever start assembling.

Time Invested – Time spent building LEGO sets is rarely wasted (unless your car falls and breaks, a nightmare we wouldn’t wish on anyone!), but there is usually a whole lot of it.

One estimate calculated that putting together one piece every 10 seconds—a pretty fair assumption, given that you have to find the piece, read the instructions, put the piece in place, etc.—a set of around 2,000 pieces will take you between 5 ½ and 6 ½ hours. And that’s not counting breaks to use the bathroom, stretch your muscles, or grab a quick snack.

The more complex the sets are, the longer it will take to assemble. If you don’t see yourself with 6+ hours to spare, you might be better off with a smaller LEGO set with fewer pieces. But if you’ve got a weekend you can dedicate to the build (and the patience for it!), have a blast with 2,000+ piece kits!

Toy vs. Display – This is always a factor you need to carefully consider before buying a LEGO car set.

Kids typically buy LEGO sets to play with them. They’re not as thrilled with the building process, but they’re hugs fans of the playing part.

Adults, on the other hand, don’t spend much time in play. They typically buy a LEGO set for one of two reasons:

For their child to play with To put on display

If you’re buying a LEGO car set for your kid to play with, you probably don’t want one of the more intricate cars. Kids are noticeably rougher with their toys than we adults are, so it’s likely they’ll bang, bump, and “zoom” it around. Pieces are bound to break off and/or go missing.

However, if you intend to display the car set—on your bookshelf, desk, mantelpiece, etc.—then you can definitely opt for a more advanced, complex, and potentially delicate LEGO set. No one’s going to be bumping or banging it around, so there’s little chance of anything going missing or getting broken!

Collector’s Value – LEGO sets can actually be a pretty smart investment! They can be collector’s items that will earn you more at re-sale than you paid for them initially. This may not be your primary reason for buying a LEGO car kit, but it’s something to keep in mind.

There are a few factors that affect the collector’s value of a LEGO set:

Size. The bigger and harder to assemble they are, the more impressive the finished product is, and thus the more valuable they tend to be.

Hard to find. If a LEGO set is no longer available—and was only ever made in limited quantity—the value could skyrocket.

Contain rare pieces. Not just rare LEGO minifigures, but rare LEGO building blocks.

Branding with other franchises. Sets like the Millennium Falcon (Star Wars) or the Daily Bugle (Marvel Comics) are more valuable because of their appeal to a broader base of collectors.

Consider whether or not the set you’re buying has any collector’s value—or the potential for value in the future.

Price – It’s a given that more pieces will typically mean a higher price. However, licensed sets (made in tandem with franchises like Star Wars, Harry Potter, or Marvel will usually cost around 10-13 cents per piece, compared to the 7-10 cents per piece for non-licensed sets.

To figure out how much it costs per piece, just divide the total price by the number of pieces it contains. If you can find it at a lower cost than the average price per piece, you might very well have a great deal on your hands!

Re-build/Customizability Value – Most LEGO car kits are designed to build one vehicle. However, if you paid close attention to our list above, you may have noticed that some can be re-built or customized into a second vehicle.

For example, the Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 42093 can be re-built into a Hot Rod (different from the primary design). The Porsche 911 10295 can be customized into both Targa and Turbo models.

More re-build and customizability value means you get more bang for your buck!

LEGO Car Sets FAQ

Can you build a LEGO set without instructions?

Unless you’re some kind of genius savant that can recreate the full LEGO car just by looking at the picture on the box, the answer is a resounding NO. Even simple LEGO sets with fewer pieces need to be assembled in a very specific step by step process if you want to achieve the proper end result. It’s always best to follow the instructions carefully to make sure you end up with a well-built set!

What do I do if I lost my LEGO instructions?

To begin, DO NOT PANIC! It’s terrifying to think that you’ve got all these pieces but no way to know how to put them together. Thankfully, LEGO has your back.

LEGO’s website offers a complete library with all the instructions manuals you need. You can search using the name of your LEGO set, the set number, even the theme. You can access the manual on your phone, tablet, or computer, or print them out to have them right on hand.

Is it common for LEGO sets to have missing or broken pieces?

It is VERY uncommon for LEGO sets to be shipping with pieces missing or broken. LEGO has historically been excellent in terms of quality control, with carefully packaged items and complete sets.

What should I do if my Lego car set is missing pieces or a piece breaks?

On the extreme off-chance that a LEGO car set arrives with a missing or broken piece, immediately contact customer support and inform them of the problem. LEGO will typically sort out the issue speedily and get you replacement pieces so you can build your set with minimal delay.

If a piece goes missing or breaks in the building process, you can either replace it from another LEGO set or buy a replacement piece.

BrickLink has tens of thousands of LEGO parts and minifigures you can buy as replacements for missing or damaged components. Or, you can go straight to the source, and use LEGO’s Pick a Brick page to search for the exact piece you need in the exact color.