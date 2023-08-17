Despite the availability of handheld PCs for gaming on the go, it wasn’t until Valve streamlined everything into a stylish device that the competition heated up. With Steam Deck sales reportedly hitting 1.62 million units in 2022 and still growing, there is definitely a market for these types of platforms. Now, it looks like Lenovo is gearing up to debut the Legion Go.

As it stands right now, the closest competitor to Valve’s portable gaming system is the ROG Ally. On paper, ASUS’ entry is more powerful and boasts a 1080p display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. In 2020, Dell was teasing the Concept UFO – a hybrid that copied Nintendo’s homework and made subtle tweaks. Unfortunately, Dell’s gaming division has yet to deliver a prototype.

Lenovo, on the other hand, is not beating around the bush as the Legion Go borrows intuitive elements from the Switch. Namely, we have detachable controllers like the Joy-Cons. According to Windows Report, they have purportedly sourced official images of what retail units might look like. So far, the gamepads are beefier, tout additional buttons on the grips, and might use pogo pin connectors to recharge.

The analog joysticks appear to have LED rings akin to that of the ROG Ally and we can also spy a trackpad on the right, which is a beloved feature on the Steam Deck. Interestingly, the right controller also sports what looks like a scroll wheel close to the trigger. According to insiders, the display will be larger than ASUS’s system, while AMD’s latest Phoenix processors will run the show.

No custom operating system here as the Legion Go will ship with Windows 11 out of the box. Large vents on the top and rear should keep the hardware cool, while a large kickstand allows users to prop it up for multiplayer gaming sessions. USB-C ports are available on the top and bottom of the frame as well. If Lenovo releases this in 2023, it would be an all-out battle for our wallets this holiday season.

Images courtesy of Windows Report/Lenovo