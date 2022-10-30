Lazzarini Design has been churning one avant-garde yacht silhouette after another. Among those that made the headlines are Avanguardia Swan, Icaria, and Royal Alpha One. For those with a smaller physical footprint, we have the Embryon and Gran Turismo Mediterranea. The latter two are about to welcome another to the fleet dubbed the Jet Capsule GT-F

This project is in partnership with the Italian marine mobility group, which hints at the likelihood of commercial production down the line. For now, they have these detailed renders to showcase what the watercraft can do. Pierpaolo Lazzarini of the famed studio pens this sustainable form of water transport.

The name supposedly stands for Gran Turismo-Foil. Meanwhile. its futuristic form factor appears like a hydrodynamic pod with a cutting-edge foiling setup. According to Jet Capsule, the GT-F will purportedly use an advanced propulsion system, which allows it to cruise at 35 knots and hit a top speed of about 60 knots.

It’s outfitted with twin hydrostatic transmissions paired to either a petrol, diesel, or all-electric unit. Output ranges between 800-1,200 horsepower. The GT-F measures approximately 32.8 feet with an 11.3-foot-wide beam. It uses a vacuum-infusion molding process to form its hull and structure.

The vessel touts a 70% carbon fiber and 30% fiberglass construction. The interiors are fully customizable and can accommodate a maximum of 20 passengers not including the operator. Clients who prefer to deck out the cabin for luxury and recreation can likewise do so.

This configuration can accommodate up to 10 people for leisurely trips across the waters. Jet Capsule says the GT-F is now available to order with a one-year lead time for completion and delivery.

