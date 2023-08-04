We’re back with another whiskey article to help out our readers who want to know what to sample next. If you’ve been enjoying our spirit suggestions for some time now, this next entry is a limited-edition entry that won’t stay on shelves for long. The is the Càirdeas 2023 and it’s what many call a peaty single malt for discerning drinks.

First of all, if your senses enjoy a smoky single malt, then this release from Laphroaig should hit the spot when you take a sip or a swig. The distillery has its roots in Islay and is currently one of the many labels under Beam Suntory. This annual drop is a special treat for those who signed up to earn points for exclusive goodies.

According to reports, although the Càirdeas 2023 is available to Friends of Laphroaig members, stocks also reach other distribution channels. The latest expression carries a 10-year-old age statement and delivers unique tasting notes. Even seasoned whiskey purveyors will purportedly find its characteristics slightly on the bolder spectrum.

If you want to give their decade-old single malt a shot, the regular blend is readily available for purchase. However, the Càirdeas 2023 and its previous outings remain locked in the membership program. According to the distillery, the whiskey is usually aged in bourbon barrels, but 75% of the spirit in every bottle matured in second-fill madeira casks.

Therefore, the sweetness of the Portuguese wine is embodied by the dram in addition to the rest of the spirit which was stored in first-fill port wine barrels. Expect fruity notes to accentuate the peaty elements synonymous with Laphroaig. The Càirdeas 2023 makes a nice addition to any whiskey collection and is best shared with friends.

