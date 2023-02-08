Carmakers do not necessarily need to way a year or more to refresh their lineup. Although it is a common practice among many manufacturers, sometimes it’s a welcome surprise to see them announce something new midway through the next model year. The 2024 Range Rover Velar breaks cover earlier than expected and we’re here to share more about this bad boy.

With the clean lines of its sleek exterior, Land Rover shows us how to pull off an understated yet bold design. Nonetheless, the crossover still flaunts a muscular stance to assure you of its capabilities on and off the road. A view from the side reveals a sporty silhouette with dynamic curves that flow from the front to rear.

Others were quick to point out the limited color palette available straight out of the factory. Upon checking, Land Rover is offering the 2024 Range Rover Velar in various shades of white, silver, black, and gray. Nevertheless, buyers who prefer a more vibrant hue should consider the Varesine Blue option instead.

There are also minimal cosmetic changes over its predecessor. The grille design is notably updated and is accompanied by Pixel LED headlamps. With its Dynamic Bend Lighting system, turning corners in the dark should be a lot safer. A 2.0-liter P250 engine powers the standard trim and produces around 247 horsepower.

One tier higher and the 2024 Range Rover Velar comes with a 3.0-liter MHEV engine good for 395 horsepower and 405 lb-ft of torque. Track tests show a 5.2-second 0-60 mph sprint. Land Rover notes that a plug-in hybrid configuration is likewise available for other markets.

Images courtesy of Land Rover