Not long ago, Lamborghini unveiled the 2023 Urus Performante which ships with a dedicated Rally Mode for your off-road shenanigans. Just when you thought this was it for now, up comes the Urus S. While the previous unveiling was geared for rugged escapades, the latest elevates the level of luxury to cater to its discerning owners.

Powering the Urus S is a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 producing 675 bhp at 6,000 rpm and 627 lb-ft of torque. Those who want to put it through its paces can hit 62 mph from a standstill in just 3.5 seconds. The Italian marque claims the SUV can reach a top speed of 190 mph.

Its mill is paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission. Sport, Corsa, Strada, and Ego are the various drive modes you can set it to. When it needs to traverse rough terrain, an additional three are accessible via the selector: Sabbia, Neve, and Terra.

As for the cosmetic profile, there are some exclusive elements you won’t find on the other trim. It flaunts a matte black stainless steel skid plate below its revamped front bumper. The Lamborghini Urus S’s hood is crafted out of carbon fiber with vents in matte black.

Similarly, its rear sports the dark matte finish on the section that frames its two twin-pipe exhausts. The Lamborghini Urus S ships with 21” rims as standard, but buyers can opt for large 22” Nath or 23” Taigete wheels instead.

Cockpit options include upholstery in cream, brown, and tan combinations with Performante stitching if clients want it so. As with any vehicle Lamborghini offers, the available customization packages for the Urus S are near endless for the right price.

