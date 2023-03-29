When Lamborghini announced plans to close the books on its petrol-powered supercars, it meant they were ready to explore greener alternatives for their future vehicles. Thankfully, it did not take long. Development was already underway for its next outing, which it officially unveils as the Revuelto LB744. After a series of teasers, we finally have all the relevant details.

Just as its contemporaries also make the shift to more sustainable systems, the Italian marque approaches it gradually. As much as we would like to see a fully-electric platform, any tweak to greatly reduce emissions is an absolute win in our book anyway. Therefore, here’s what the upcoming model brings to the table.

Contrary to earlier speculations, the Revuelto LB744 still packs an internal combustion engine. We have a 6.5-liter L545 V12 tuned to output 814 horsepower and 535 lb-ft of torque. However, it’s likewise outfitted with two electric motors for each front wheel and another unit for the rear axle.

In contrast to the extremely limited Sián FKP 37, this places it a tier above when it comes to the electric-only performance. Lamborghini notes a total of 1,001 horsepower from the hybrid setup, enough to hit 62 mph from a standstill in 2.5 seconds. Meanwhile, the Revuelto LB744 reaches a top speed of 217 mph.

A responsive eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox is another crucial component that enables up to 13 drive modes. Owners can tweak these via two rotors on the redesigned steering wheel. City is the ideal setting if you want to drive sans any emissions as the 3.8 kWh battery runs the electric motors only. The Revuelto LB744 can recharge via a home socket or through its V12 mill.

Images courtesy of Lamborghini