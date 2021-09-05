Electronics and moisture do not mix, that is why manufacturers strive to endow their products with reliable ingress protection. Luckily, over the years we have seen improvements in waterproofing and impact protection technology. Aside from our smartphones, tablets, and smartwatches, the latest portable storage platforms are more durable the ever. If you need one, the LAMBOGO seems promising.

The LAMBOGO may not be the first one of the gates, but it packs more features than others we’ve talked about before. Digital nomads will love what this product promises to bring to the table. The manufacturer is offering multiple capacities: 1 TB, 2 TB, 4 TB, and 8 TB as the highest.

Read/write speeds are crucial when dealing with large file sizes. The LAMBOGO uses an NVMe M.2 2280 PCIe 4 SSD with up to 2400 MB/s wired and 900 MB/s wireless. You read that right, it supports wireless connectivity which is handy for folks on the go.

Plug in an SD card or a USB flash drive and access your files over the air. Prolonged usage can lead to heat build. As such, it touts an internal cooling fan to keep the temperature in check. The 5,000 mAh battery is enough for 8 hours and can even charge your other devices.

The 4.57” x 2.76” x 1.06” rugged housing is available in black, orange, and blue. It can withstand shock, sand, dust, and moisture. As of this writing, its Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign is just 12 days away from ending. So far, 154 backers have pledged close to $67,000 to put the LAMBOGO 647% over its goal.

Images courtesy of LAMBOTECH