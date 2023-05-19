After years of eager anticipation Jeff Bezo’s commissioned sailing vessel – the Koru – was finally delivered. The publicity surrounding the 417-footer was at a fever pitch a few months ago as it currently holds the title of the “tallest sailing yacht in the world.” However, if you know where to look, there are other extravagant ships out there like the Lady Jorgia.

The Amazon founder’s $500 million megayacht is undoubtedly larger than life, more expensive, and easily eclipses this 378-footer from Lürssen when it comes to hype. Originally christened the Apho, it reportedly costs a whopping $360 million. It may not be on the same level as the Koru, but it has enough exclusive features and amenities to impress anybody who comes aboard.

During its development, the German shipyard assigned it the codename Project Enzo. After a lengthy five-year construction, it was destined for delivery to a Jamaican client who was already enjoying another seaworthy silhouette from the group called the Quattroelle. According to sources, Moran Yacht & Ship was also responsible for its sale. The vessel has been renamed the Lady Jorgia by its new owner.

Meanwhile, work on the interior and exterior was completed by Nuvolari-Lenard. Among the remarkable stuff you can find on board the Lady Jorgia are treatment rooms with bamboo walls, a drop-down sea terrace, a mosaic spa, and a massive beach club. Guests have access to four pools, a split-level owner’s suite, and an IMAX Dolby cinema for immersive entertainment.

The Lady Jorgia can accommodate up to 16 guests and is crewed by a staff of 24. Aside from a tender, a helipad facilitates arrivals and departures almost anywhere. The rich who are interested in chartering this magnificent vessel can do so to the tune of $2.75 million per week. The yachting industry never ceases to come up with opulent vessels. In fact, it won’t be long before another surpasses the Koru and others.

Images courtesy of Moran Yacht & Ship