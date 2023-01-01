La Casa de la Playa by Architect David Quintana is an all-inclusive boutique hotel on the Riviera Maya that opened its doors in December 2021. It is the brainchild of architect Miguel Quintana Pali and the Constandse brothers, who established the renowned parent company Grupo Xcaret. This is an adults-only hotel that offers fantastic views of the Mexican Caribbean.

The resort consists of 63 oceanfront suites spread out across three buildings that offer a luxurious experience. There’s wine and dining by world-renowned chefs and luxury cars serve as private transportation. Guests also get exclusive admission to Grupo Xcaret parks, where they can indulge in tailor-made activities that pamper the sense and reconnects guests with nature and their loved ones.

Each suite in the La Casa de la Playa has direct access to the beach. There is also a butler who assists guests with their needs. Each accommodation boasts spacious terraces and private plunge pools while the resort hotel itself offers five-star amenities. These include a 40-meter infinity pool that extends over the ocean, an in-suite jellyfish habitat, and a rooftop sky bar.

Moreover, there’s the Muluk Spa, which treats guests to a spa experience like no other. It mixes contemporary wellness treatments with Mayan and mystic rituals to revitalize the body, mind, and spirit. The spa offers a holistic experience that caters to energy needs and thus offers healing, peace, and personal collection. 16 of the suites at the La Casa de la Playa have a connected spa cabin so guests can enjoy its benefits including hydrotherapy, salt and mud rooms, a beauty clinic, and a scents apothecary, to name a few.

Images courtesy of La Casa de la Playa