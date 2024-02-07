Crafting the perfect cup of coffee has never been easier thanks to technology. Guided by experts in the beverage business and experienced baristas, engineers can now build complex machines that make preparation almost entirely hands-free. On the other hand, we have aficionados who prefer complete control over certain parameters. Enter the KUKU Maker — a modern tool for discerning drinkers.

Automated systems exist to make it convenient for people who are in a rush to get their caffeine fix. When you need to get to work early or if you prefer a pick-me-up at the end of the day, everything is just a button press away. Furthermore, smart-enabled models can even be scheduled to brew our favorite recipes ahead of time or remotely.

Therefore, the KUKU Maker is intended for folks who love to take their time and enjoy every sip of the resulting concoction. The team behind this crowdfunding project are genuinely into coffee and designed a machine to reflect that passion.

Crafted out of metal and endowed with a premium matte finish in various metallic tones, you’ll want it on full display. Of course, this gadget is more than just a showpiece, because it gives users a multitude of options. The Kickstarter page indicates adjustable temperature, time, grind size, and pressure.

Instead of the usual extraction methods, the KUKU Maker is equipped with a high-precision inductive brushless motor which spins anywhere between 3,000 rpm to 7,000 rpm. The centrifugal force generated by the rotation generates the required pressure to pull our desired essence away from the ground beans.

Depending on the type of drink you plan to serve, the built-in induction heating assembly rapidly heats water to the required temperature. There are 26 days left before the KUKU Maker crowdfunding campaign ends. As of this writing, pledges are already way above the original goal of $12,787.

Images courtesy of KUKU HUB