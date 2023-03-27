Outdoor grilling just got more high-tech with the new Konnected Joe Digital Charcoal Grill and Smoker from Kamado Joe. This smart griller packs modern features that make it easy to cook up some BBQ and more.

For starters, it makes lighting up a fire easy. A simple press of the AFS (Automatic Fire Starter) button automatically ignites your charcoal. You also get a digital Kontrol Board panel in front which charts cooking temperatures from 225°F to 700°F over a 24-hour period and offers alerts, and other cooking modes.

Then when it’s time to start grilling, you have two options. You can choose Automatic Cook Mode for digitally connected cooking. You can also go for Manual Cook Mode for the traditional Kamado grilling experience. The Konnected Joe Digital Charcoal Grill and Smoker also lets you set temperature and time, monitor meat probes, and discover new recipes via the Kamado Joe mobile app.

Then once you have your desired temperature set, the Kontrol Fan automatically maintains the temperature. The Kontrol Tower top vent also helps maintain consistent air setting during dome opening and closing.

The Konnected Joe Digital Charcoal Grill and Smoker offers 250sq. inch of cooking space on ceramic grills and features a 2-Tier Divide & Conquer Cooking System so you can cook various foods at different temperatures. Aside from the convenience of lighting up the charcoal, this griller also has an Air Lift Hinge that significantly reduces the dome weight. It also has lifting handles for safe and easy loading and unloading of the grill. Likewise, it is portable via a heavy-duty powder-coated steel grill cart with locking wheels.

Images courtesy of Kamado Joe