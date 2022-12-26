The porcelain throne is an essential piece of sanitary hardware every home needs to have. However, not many are aware there are companies that integrate cool features with their toilets. In fact, high-tech lavatories are ubiquitous in countries like Japan. If your bathroom needs a cutting-edge upgrade, Kohler has you covered with the Numi 2.0.

Guessing by the number in the name, the American manufacturer has developed new upgrades. Who knows? These may be enough to convince us to spend more time in the loo than in any other room in the house. As far as the product description goes, they describe it as a “one-piece elongated smart toilet.”

When not in use, its stylish geometric outline could make it difficult for guests to figure out where the heck the toilet is. However, those who eventually try it out might get one themselves. At $8,625, the Numi 2.0 is not a spur-of-the-moment purchase.

First off is the compact physical footprint and modern design. It is certainly more aesthetically elegant than your average toilet. Next is the elongated bowl, which aids in ergonomics and should fit a range of body sizes. Kohler notes that the Numi 2.0’s standard seating height is close to that of a regular chair.

No need to reach for the toilet paper since it uses an integrated stainless-steel wand. The adjustable spray pattern, water pressure, temperature, pulsate, and oscillate functions ensure total cleanup. UV light and electrolyzed water completely sanitize everything afterwards.

No need to lift or close the cover as the motion sensors take care of that for you. The Numi 2.0 also comes with a heated seat, warm air drying, automatic deodorization, and adjustable LED lighting.

Images courtesy of Kohler