Kneeflow is designed to provide pain relief to your knees so you can get back to your active lifestyle or your daily activities. It’s a 3-in-1 massage therapy device that combines soft massage airbags, alternating heat therapy, and infrared light technology to bring lasting relief and comfort.

This is a non-invasive, portable wearable device shaped like a helmet for your kneecap with adjustable Velcro straps so you can find the ideal fit. It has adjustable features that lets you personalize each therapy experience to cater to your needs, be it for recovery from a surgery or injury, from a long lasting pain, or simply for prevention.

It only takes 15 minutes for each therapy session, wherein the Kneeflow works by stimulating cellular activity, increasing blood flow, and reducing inflammation. There are three modes to choose from: Relax for enhanced blood circulation, Recover to restore the knee and regenerate cells post exercise or physical activity, and Repair, to help with chronic pain, stiffness, inflammation, or alleviate pain and prevent further damage.

The 360° air pressure massages the knee via fully encapsulated micro buffered airbags that inflate softly to ease muscle tension, increase blood circulation, energize knee cells, and alleviate pain, inflammation and swelling. There are three vibrations to choose from: Low for relaxation, medium for daily care and maintenance, and high for deep kneading.

Moreover, Kneeflow has 19 LED healing lights that offer pain relief by penetrating deep into the tissue to produce energy in the form of heat that decreases inflammation. The light also triggers the release of nitric oxide and improves your blood circulation, while the infrared technology stimulates the mitochondria which can aid in the reduction of oxidative stress or release endorphins to improve ligaments and tendons. There are three heat settings: high to relieve knee sting, medium for knee strain relief, and Low to relieve soreness and stiffness.

