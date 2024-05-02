Kizer’s new pocket knife, the Beyond, boasts a sleek and refined silhouette with its titanium construction. It looks and feels sturdy and robust while offering smooth one-handed operation.

This folder offers both structural art and utility in one minimalist design. It looks powerful and attractive when closed, but much more when opened. The blade slides out smoothly and quickly with a thumb flick through a built-in finger hole and it slides back in quietly for safekeeping.

A frame lock secures the blade in place during use and jimping on the back of the knife provides a secure and comfortable grip on the knife. While the smooth deployment is a convenient feature and surely a beauty to watch, caution should still be observed as the Kizer Beyond is extremely sharp.

Its 3.35-inch-long blade is crafted from high-quality S35VN steel, which is known for its great edge retention, corrosion resistance, and toughness. It offers excellent cutting performance and can slice through paper and carboard with ease. The blade is also in tanto style, with a straight spine and flat edge that only enhances the blade’s cutting strength, making it very versatile and up to any cutting challenge.

Meanwhile, the Kizer Beyond features lightweight titanium alloy handle without screws on the front to keep it smooth and easy to clean. Then there’s the neat lines complementing a combination of bevels and planes resembling the shell of a Mecha to give this folder a futuristic design. This pocket knife is also compact at 7.89″ long and weighs just 3.58 ounces.

Images courtesy of Kizer Knives