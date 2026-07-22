Going the sustainable route in furniture design doesn’t mean sacrificing quality and performance. When it comes to seating solutions, Craste boards provide an eco-friendly, durable, moisture-proof, and adaptable option. They are made from 100% crop stubble, raw agricultural waste that would otherwise be burnt if not repurposed. They make ideal material for furniture and interior design, as proven by the Kinzo stool.

This collapsible stool is a concept project by designers Jack Rathod, Pingla More, Kuldeepsingh Yadav, and Gayathri Rakesh. It’s constructed mainly of Craste boards connected by brass hinges that not only ensure reliable, manufacturing-friendly construction, but also add a pop of color to the natural silhouette.

The hinged system gives Kinzo its packable design, allowing the panels to fold flat when not in use so it stores neatly in compact spaces. It utilizes a twist-and-fold mechanism to transform into a compact form for easy transport and storage. There are also aligned cut-outs on the sides that double as comfortable handles when transporting the stool in its packed-down or formed configuration.

But when unfolded and formed through a single motion, this stool offers a surprisingly stable and durable seating option. Gravity plays a major role in its structural integrity. The central geometry (X-shaped form) locks naturally under load. This means the more weight it holds, the more stable it becomes.

The designers used origami as design inspiration for Kinzo. They used paper during the early stages of testing to determine the reliable joint structure and fold geometries. They finally settled on a basic origami fold as the core starting point. This stool adapts to any interior design and living setup.

Images courtesy of Behance